The National Police in Manacor are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a van in Son Macia.

The emergency services were called around 11am on Friday. A doctor certified the death, which would appear to have been as the result of an accident. The police believe that he was loading a rototiller onto the van, that this slipped and he was trapped by the machine and suffocated.

No information has been given as to the man's age or identity.