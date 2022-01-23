The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 2,147 new positive cases of coronavirus, down 1,214 from Saturday's number. There are 1,535 cases in Mallorca, 365 in Ibiza, 172 in Minorca, and nine in Formentera, with others unassigned. The Saturday cases were Mallorca 2,477; Ibiza 423; Minorca 318; Formentera 27.

The test rate is 34.34%. On Saturday this was 31.80% for 3,361 cases. The number of tests is much lower - more than 4,000 fewer. The seven-day positivity test rate is up slightly from 33.70% to 33.80%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 3440.2 to 3378.3. In Mallorca, it is down from 3288.4 to 3210.7; Ibiza down from 4521.6 to 4453.1; Minorca up from 3356.3 to 3451.4; Formentera down from 1948.9 to 1915.3.

The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is down from 1423.3 to 1420.7.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 206,876 cases and 1,111 deaths - the ministry has confirmed one more death.