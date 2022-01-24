Cloudy skies with to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Live feed from Es Camp de Mar.

Possibility of some weak, occasional and isolated showers.

Night temperatures rising, with weak frosts in high areas of the Sierra de Tramuntana, and daytime with little change., with an expected high of around 15ºC. Webcam views from Son Serra de Marina.



Light wind from the east during the morning.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 10 - 14

Lluc 0 - 12

Palma 5 - 15

Sa Pobla 5 - 14

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

-2 Escorca (weak frost in the mountains)

-1 Lluc

-0.2 Sa Pobla

0 Petra

0 Binissalem

0 Sineu

0 Palma Univ

1 Muro

1 Alfàbia

2 Artà

2 Sta Maria

3 Manacor

3 Airport.Palma

3 Andratx

4 P.Pollença

4 Pollença

4 Campos

5 Porreres