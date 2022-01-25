The municipality of Cala Millor, which covers Sant Llorenç and Son Servera, is looking forward to a busy tourist season and is setting its sight on the British and domestic market for this coming tourism season.

According to the local hotel association, which is part of a new promotional campaign being launched, 2021 was a “positive season” and the indications for this year are even better.

The emphasis of the new campaign, aimed at the UK and domestic markets, is very much on sports tourism, in particular golf and cycling.

The President of the Cala Millor consortium, Nicolas Bordal, said that last year was very encouraging and this year is “looking strong” and “we intend to make the most of all the opportunities and potential we have.” Apart from traditional means of communications, the consortium will be launching a major digital campaign aimed at key source markets such as the UK.