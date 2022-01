The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 3,128 new cases of Covid in the Balearics and four more deaths, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,117.

By islands, Ibiza has the highest number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 4,349 followed by Minorca, 3,685, Majorca, 3,124 and Formntera, 1,923.

More data to follow