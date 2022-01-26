Today will have light cloudy or clear skies with some cloudy intervals until the morning. The afternoon should see blue sky and sunshine for most of the island. Webcam view of Palma cathedral.

There may be some morning mist.

Temperatures are little changed with an expected high of around 17º. There will be a slight decrease in nighttime temperatures, with local frosts. Live feed from Algaida.

Temperatures will drop on Thursday and a yellow alert is in place for the south and centre of the island for low temperatures. Views from Inca.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 10 - 15

Lluc 0 - 13

Palma 1 - 17

Sa Pobla 1 - 16

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met office:

-4 Escorca, Son Torrella

-3 Escorca, Lluc

-1 Binissalem

0 Palma, Univ.

0 Sineu

0 Petra

0 Airport. Palma

1 Sa Pobla

1 Muro

1 Santa María

1 Campos

1 Artà

2 Manacor

2 Port de Pollença

3 Pollença

3 Andratx, Sant Elm

3 Son Bonet, Airport.