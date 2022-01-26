British travel giant Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have reported an increase in demand for flights and holidays following the news that fully vaccinated customers and under 18’s will be able to holiday without taking a test or having to self-isolate on their return to Britain.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Since the British government announcement, we have seen a notable increase in demand for holidays and flights across all seasons, particularly February half term, the Easter holidays and Summer 22.

Before the announcement demand was already strong, however bookings have jumped by another 30 percent when compared with the previous week, demonstrating just how much of a game-changer the removal of all testing is for fully vaccinated holidaymakers. With international travel starting to look like it did before the pandemic, customers are jumping at the chance to book their flights and holidays.”

Traditional hotspots such as the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Italy and Portugal are selling strongly, and the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular Greece, Turkey and Cyprus are seeing enormous growth.



Holidaymakers are very much looking to enjoy a post-pandemic treat, with the protection of a package holiday proving to be very popular. In addition, whether it is upgrading the star-rating of their hotel, upgrading their board basis, selecting a better room, or taking multiple breaks, it is evident that many holidaymakers are really looking to indulge themselves after so long stuck in the cold of the UK.

Heapy added: “The travel update is a real game-changer for the millions of people who simply want to get away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays. It means vaccinated customers can once again book and travel on the normal, hassle-free holidays that they know and love. We applaud the Government for taking meaningful action to end a set of measures which were not only unnecessary but also ineffective in tackling the spread of the Omicron variant. This should now represent a permanent end to such restrictions, and we know customers will celebrate that news.”