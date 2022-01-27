Light cloud or clear skies. Temperatures are about the same with expected highs of 16 to 18C. It will be another cold night, with an overnight yellow alert for cold temperatures. Live feed from Alcudia bay.

Mist and fog until early morning with some frosts in general weak and local. Views from Santa Maria.

Light or calm wind.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 4 - 16

Lluc -4 - 14

Palma -1 - 17

Sa Pobla 0 - 17

Minimum temperatures registered by the met office:

-4 Escorca, Son Torrella

-2 Escorca, Lluc

-2 Binissalem

-1 Campos

-1 Palma, Univ.

0 Airport. Palma

0 Campos, Salines

0 Santa María

0 Petra

0 Sa Pobla

0 Sineu

0 Muro

1 Manacor

2 Pollença

2 Artà

2 Porreres

2 Port de Pollença

Weather forecast for the next few days:

