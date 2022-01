The Balearic health ministry has confirmed the death of a minor (under-18) from Covid, the first death of someone from this age group.

This person, who was from Mallorca, passed away on January 22. For privacy protection reasons, the ministry has not released any more information.

Previously, the youngest person to die from Covid in the Balearics was an 18-year-old female. She had no underlying medical conditions and passed away in Palma in August last year.