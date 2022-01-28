The Balearic health ministry reports 2,514 new positive cases of coronavirus, 64 more than on Thursday, with 1,822 cases in Mallorca, 293 in Minorca, 292 in Ibiza and 19 in Formentera; others unspecified. Thursday's cases were Mallorca 1,775, Ibiza 314, Minorca 257, Formentera 18.

The Friday test rate is 33.59%; it was 31.71% on Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is down a touch from 32.73% to 32.11%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 3249.0 to 3162.2 and is down on all the islands except Minorca, where the increase is from 3782.9 to 3835.2. Mallorca 2920.9 from 3026.4; Ibiza 4300.3 from 4357.6; Formentera 1722.1 from 1881.7. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics has fallen from 1223.7 to 1098.9.

On hospital wards, there are 389 Covid patients, a decrease of five - Mallorca 304 (-6), Ibiza 72, Minorca 13 (+1). In ICU, the Covid occupancy rate is down to 24.90%, also a decrease of five - Mallorca 73 (-6), Ibiza eleven (+1), Minorca one.

In primary care, for which there has been a redefinition of active case monitoring, there are 25,201 cases in the Balearics, an increase of 2,392 from Thursday. In Mallorca, the number is 18,685, an increase of 1,822.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is given as 222,858. The number of deaths is 1,129 - the ministry has confirmed two more deaths.

Vaccination with at least one dose, 982,559 (87.80% of the target population), 293 more than on Thursday. With the complete course, 939,163, 83.92% and 319 more.