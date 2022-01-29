The National Police estimated that some 4,000 people took part in a march on Saturday to protest against the Covid passport.

With a theme of 'Balearics march for freedom', the protesters' route took them from Pocoyo Park to the Paseo Marítimo, the Avenidas, the Paseo Mallorca and finally the Born, where a cut-out of Novak Djokovic was placed, as was a poster explaining reasons for opposing the Covid passport - a violation of fundamental rights.

The march passed off without incident. Although masks are obligatory, only some of the protesters wore them. Chants included 'Freedom, freedom' and 'No to the vaccine'.

Organised by Baleares Acción, there were also protests on the other islands.