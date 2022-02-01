The town hall of Marratxí presents today the first Bicycle Master Plan of Mallorca with the aim of making the municipality a "more cyclable" one.

The plan will be the roadmap that will mark the lines of action necessary "to encourage the use of bicycles as a means of transport, to normalise and increase cycling." In this way, Marratxí will become a "more sustainable and healthy" municipality.

The event, which will be attended by the mayor of Marratxí, Miquel Cabot, and the councilor of Urban Planning and Sustainable Mobility, Joan Francesc Canyelles, will be held at 11.30 am in Sa Cabaneta.