Mist with probability of some morning fog. Live feed from Puerto Soller.

Mainly clear skies with some high clouds. Webcam at Cala Ratjada.

Temperatures at night are little changed or decreasing and daytime slightly rising with expected highs of up to 22º.

Wind from the southwest, light or calm until the morning.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 8- 19

Lluc 0- 20

Palma 3 - 21

Sa Pobla 2 - 23

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

0 Campos

0 Escorca, Lluc

1 Escorca, Son Torrella

1 Palma, Universitat

1 Campos, Salines

2 Binissalem

3 Airport. Palma de Mallorca

3 Sa Pobla

3 Calvià

3 Muro

3 Santa María

4 Porreres

4 Pollença

4 Petra

4 Sineu

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Temperatures will remain high at around 18C but it may be a little more cloudy over the weekend.