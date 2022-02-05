Detention in Palma, Mallorca in connection with cryptocurrency scam

The accused at the courts in Palma.

05-02-2022Alejandro Sepúlveda

A German citizen, wanted in his home country in connection with a cryptocurrency scam, was detained by the Guardia Civil on Thursday.

The Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid, acting on information and a request from the German Prosecutor's Office, authorised the warrant. The German authorities had contacted the Guardia Civil to assist them in locating the man, who is in his forties.

Early on Thursday morning, officers from the Guardia Civil, accompanied by a judicial delegation from Germany, raided two properties - a unit on the Son Gual industrial estate and a luxury chalet on Calle Alexandria in the Sa Planera estate in Marratxí.

