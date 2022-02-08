The Charterhouse in Valldemossa will reopen on Wednesday. The most visited historical building in the Tramuntana Mountains, it has been closed to the public for three months.

Mayor Nadal Torres says that the three-month closure is normal. He hopes that visitor numbers will be significant this year. The Charterhouse is important in attracting tourists to Valldemossa, which has a high reliance on tourism. Although the Priory Cell will for now remain closed, everywhere else will be open.

The Charterhouse accommodates Valldemossa's municipal museum. This has four sections. One contains the Guasp printing company's seventeenth-century press and a collection of 1,590 xylograph prints (from wood engravings) that date from the sixteenth century to the nineteenth. There is a room dedicated to the Archduke Louis Salvador, and there are two art galleries - Serra de Tramuntana for painters inspired by the mountains and the contemporary art collection that is dedicated to Juli Ramis and twentieth-century European painters.

Other parts of the Charterhouse include the old monastic pharmacy, King Sancho's palace and the cell that was occupied by Nicaraguan poet Rubén Darío. Once it ceased to be a monastery, the Charterhouse provided accommodation for important figures from the cultural world. Darío was one, the painter Santiago Rusiñol another, while the most famous were Frédéric Chopin and George Sand.

The hours are Monday to Saturday 10.30 to 14.30. The piano recitals are scheduled for 11.00, 11.30, 12.00, 12.30 and 13.00.