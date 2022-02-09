A cloudy start to the day with the afternoon brightening up across the island. Temperatures with little change, highs of up to 18º. Live feed from Can Pastilla.



Nightime temperatures decreasing.

Generally light easterly wind. Webcam views from Portocolom.



Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 10- 16

Lluc 3- 15

Palma 5 - 19

Sa Pobla 6 - 18

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

-1 Escorca

3 Sta Maria

3 Muro

3 Binissalem

4 Lluc

4 Petra

4 Artà

4 Palma Univ

4 Sineu

4 Alfàbia

4 Sa Pobla

4 Pollença 5

P.Pollença

5 Manacor

6 Airport.Palma

6 Campos, Salines

6 Porreres

6 Andratx

6 S.Servera 6 Calvià

Weather forecast for the next few days:



Thursday will have some early morning mist with temperatures expected to be a little higher than today. Friday will be similar but with a chance of some light rain in the afternoon.