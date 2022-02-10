There was no masking the joy of the people of Mallorca this morning as the Balearic government scrapped the need for the mask in outside areas. You still have to wear it though in interiors (shops, restaurants, offices and bars).

It also looks as if the days of the Covid passport are also numbered with the Balearic government indicating that it could be scrapped sooner rather than later.

The use of the face mask outside was re-introduced before Christmas after a big rise in the number of cases. Experts have said that face masks outside have few medical benefits.