The Guardia Civil and National Police are currently conducting a major joint operation against money laundering in Mallorca.

It is understood that the operation is part of an investigation into a European plot involving predominantly Albanian nationals but also Swedes, Germans and Russians, among others.

Addresses in areas of Palma have been raided - the Can Valero industrial estate, La Lonja, S'Aigua Dolça, Paseo Marítimo and Es Rafal. In the latter case, an accountant, allegedly related to the organisation, has been taken in for questioning.

A number of arrests have been made, but details are as yet limited. Simultaneous searches and arrests have been made in various European cities and are directed at an international organisation involved in the movement of money in different continents.

The investigation began as the result of an anti-drugs operation in Mallorca.