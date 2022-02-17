She is rather a unique vessel. During six months of the year is a floating class-room called World Odyssey and for the rest of the year she operates as a traditional cruise shjp called Deutschland. Presently she is moored in the Bay of Palma.

The ship carries 513 passengers and 260 crew members. She has a gross tonnage of 22,400 and has seven passenger accessible decks.

In 2000, Air France Flight 4590 crashed near Paris. The New York City-bound Concorde charter flight had been carrying passengers for a sixteen-day cruise to South America on board MS Deutschland. Despite the accident, the cruise continued as planned.

During the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, the German Olympic Committee used the MS Deutschland as a hospitality ship.