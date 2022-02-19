The Guardia Civil's weapons and explosives unit reports having seized eight fully operational vintage firearms. Six muzzle-loading weapons were detected at a parcels logistics centre. These did not have the necessary authorisation for delivery and nor did they have permits.

A company was going to send them to the mainland. At its premises in Palma, officers found two more vintage firearms without licences as well as a miniature cannon and culverin. These two pieces were also fully functional and therefore needed permits.

The Guardia Civil are again reminding businesses and members of the public that delivery of firearms to the mainland or to foreign destinations must have the necessary authorisation. They must also have licences. The weapons and explosives unit deals with these authorisations and is there to answer any questions.