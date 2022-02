The Balearic Ministry for Health said that there were 306 new cases of Covid in the Balearics in the last 24 hours, 84 fewer than on Saturday.

There was further good news with the announcement that the number of people in ICU with coronavirus has also fallen to 50. The number of people undergoing treatment in local hospitals for Covid stands at 236.

The number of Covid cases in the Balearics has been gradually falling over recent weeks.