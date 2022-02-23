Spain's National Geographic Institute has now confirmed that there were two earthquakes in Mallorca on Tuesday. Both of low magnitude, they registered 2.2 and 2.5 in Deya and Bunyola respectively, but were mainly felt in Santa Maria, Marratxi and parts of Palma.

The times for these earthquakes were 7.46pm (Deya) and 9.36pm (Bunyola). In Sa Cabaneta, Marratxi, a resident says that the tremor lasted for around three seconds but that that it was very noticeable. In Santa Maria there was some considerable alarm but no incidents.

Low-magnitude earthquakes of this kind are not that common in Mallorca but they do occur from time to time.