A sixty-year-old German citizen was arrested by the National Police in Arenal on Monday. The police were acting on a European arrest warrant issued by the German judicial authorities.

He is wanted in Germany for forgery and fraud committed between June 2019 and November 2020. The value of the fraud is put at 300,000 euros. He had been living an apparently normal life in Mallorca for some eighteen months.

On Tuesday, he appeared via videoconference before the Audiencia Nacional High Court in Madrid. The court ordered him to be remanded in custody and will now authorise his extradition. He is currently being held in Palma prison.