Opposition group Endavant per ses Salines i la Colònia de Sant Jordi have attacked Ses Salines town hall over the lack of sunloungers and parasols in Colonia Sant Jordi.

Spokesperson Bernat Roig says that it is usual for there to be some sunlounger sets in February to serve guests at the first hotels to open. "But this year we discover that the town hall has not even started the bidding process. We don't know when there will be sunloungers, parasols or beach bars." He is accusing the administration of "total negligence" and of conducting "an anti-tourist policy".

Mayor Juan Rodríguez rejects the criticism, calling Endavant "opportunists" and asking them to help rather than hinder.

He explains that the situation is due to the fact that authorisations have not yet been received from the Costas Authority, which he accuses of placing "many obstacles" in the way of renewing concessions.

"We sent all the documentation to the Costas in December and they told us that this lacked a report on environmental compatibility with marine species, something we've never been asked for before."

The Costas Authority is now indicating that authorisations won't be forthcoming until April.