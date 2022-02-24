The German series Der König von Palma (The King of Palma), which was shot in Mallorca last year, premieres this Thursday on the RTL+ streaming platform.

It tells the story of a German man and his family who move to Mallorca in the 1990s. He establishes a beergarden and becomes involved with drugs traffickers. The filming for the six episodes was mostly in Can Picafort and Playa de Palma. A restaurant in Can Picafort, Oasis, was converted into a beergarden of the 1990s.

The series is only loosely based on the real-life story of Manfred Meisel, who founded the Bierkönig beergarden and was murdered in 1997.