Environmentalists GOB and residents of Petra are demanding that the Manacor Rally, scheduled for March 19, is called off as it passes through a rural area which has partial protection as a special conservation area.

GOB say that residents of Ses Rotes de sa Canova and Son Canals have been calling for the rally to be prevented for several years. As well as the conservation area, they point to the noise, the numbers of spectators and cars and the difficulties residents encounter in going out and returning.

The conservation area in question is Na Borges, which is protected by the European directive on habitats. There is a management plan for Na Borges which requires an environmental impact assessment for sports competitions. GOB add that they have been unable to confirm whether the regional environment ministry has compiled the relevant report.

It is also pointed out that the rally passes along two sections of road for which the town hall has not given authorisation.