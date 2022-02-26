The Balearic government has said that its two refugee hostels are available to accommodate refugees from Ukraine. The social affairs minister, Fina Santiago, explained on Friday that the shelters - one in Arenal, the other in Son Rapinya - are permanently available to the Spanish government. "We are one of the few regions to have their own spaces which are ceded to the state in a permanent fashion. We have two shelters with 75 places in case the government considers sending Ukrainians here."

Santiago appealed for peace in Ukraine, her ministry joining the UN's demand for Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine. "We are committed to peace."

Meanwhile, the minister for foreign relations, Rosario Sánchez, spoke on Friday with the Ukrainian consul in Barcelona, ​​Artem Vorobyov, and expressed the Balearic government's support to the people and government of Ukraine as well as to the Ukrainian community in the Balearics - 2,104 people.

President Armengol tweeted yesterday that her thoughts were with "the families, the children and the elderly, with so many people who are leaving their homes and their whole lives behind in order to flee violence".

At the Council of Mallorca, all political parties approved an institutional declaration expressing the "strongest condemnation" of Russia's invasion "It is a totally unjustified attack that can only lead to very great global social and economic instability."