Since the first of January, the Council of Mallorca has imposed fines of some 100,000 euros for breaches of regulations that apply to the tourism sector. These are fines since the Council assumed responsibilities for tourism, these having been transferred from the Balearic government.

Joan Gaspar Vallori, the director for tourism transition and planning, says that the fines - 120 in all - are nothing unusual. "We are continuing the work that the government was doing." Fifteen inspectors from the tourism ministry moved to the Council on January 1. The fines have mostly been for hotels and holiday rentals, with some for bars and restaurants. Vallori notes that there were some inspector reports because of Covid breaches, which were in force throughout January.

The Council has meanwhile modified the statutes of the CBAT Tourist Accommodation Exchange Consortium, responsibility for which will be transferred by the government on April 1.

Revenue from the management of the tourist accommodation places is used for tourist resort improvements. The transfer will include 19.8 million euros that the Council will allocate to projects in line with principles of the circular economy and which improve accessibility.