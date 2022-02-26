IIDMA is the International Institute for Law and the Environment. A Spanish-based institute, it was founded in 2001 with the goal of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development through the study, improvement and implementation of the law.

IIDMA has filed a complaint with the Balearic High Court regarding authorised polluting emissions from the Es Murterar coal-fired power station. It says that these emissions can cause irreversible changes to lung tissue as well as environmental impacts. The complaint specifically refers to an agreement of the Balearic Environment Commission in a review of the power station’s environmental authorisation.

The institute has previously called for Es Murterar to be shut down and has highlighted a report which attributed 54 premature deaths to emissions from the power station.

As it is, Es Murterar’s operations have been scaled right back to 500 hours per year, equivalent to twenty days a year. The power station is due to cease all production by 2026.