The president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, today urged the European Union to coordinate the opening of "a humanitarian corridor to receive refugees" from Ukraine.

In a message on Twitter, Armengol expressed her government's willingness to "help" and promised that "it will not leave alone anyone fleeing the horror".

"We are with the Ukrainian community in the Balearic Islands," the Socialist leader stressed in a message in which she echoed a news item about her government's willingness to house refugees in public shelters.

"In wars, it is always the same people who lose: the innocent people who never decide to fight them but always suffer them," Armengol said.