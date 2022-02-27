On Saturday evening, guests at the Eix Alcudia Hotel in Puerto Alcudia had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement spa and gym zone and caused considerable damage.

The Mallorca Fire Brigade was alerted at 6.15pm. Alcudia police and the Guardia Civil cordoned off the area. The hotel is on the C. Teodor Canet, the road that passes through the port area of Alcudia.

No one was affected by the fire, and guests were later able to return to their rooms.

This was the second fire to have originated in a hotel spa in recent months. Last September, guests at a hotel in neighbouring Playa de Muro had to be evacuated.