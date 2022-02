Palma town hall decided, for Covid reasons, not to stage the Sa Rua Carnival parade this year. But while the main parade was called off, the children's parade and festivities were given the go-ahead.

On Sunday, therefore, parts of Palma were full of colour and activities for Sa Rueta. There were magic shows, puppets, circus and of course the parade, with costumes for superheroes, footballers, demons, cowboys and Indians and more.