The end of the pandemic and the sixth wave of Covid appears to be in sight. The latest case figures show a marked decline while the Balearic government today announced that all remaining restrictions, apart from wearing masks inside and not being allowed to smoke on bar and restaurant terraces, are to be lifted from tomorrow.

Today, the Balearic Ministry for Health reported 163 new cases, fewer than the 210 new positive cases of coronavirus reported on Sunday which were also 89 fewer than the new cases reported on Saturday, so we are starting to see a definite downward trend, although fewer tests are carried out over the weekend.

And no further deaths were reported today.

According to the ministry, the total number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic stands at 254,078 in the Balearics and the death toll at 1,218. Intensive care units were yesterday treating 42 people with Covid and ICU occupancy remained at medium risk (12.3%).

In addition, there were 176 patients on hospital wards. By island, Mallorca had 29 patients in ICU and 116 on the wards; Minorca, six patients in ICU and another seven on the wards; and Ibiza, seven patients in ICU and 53 on the wards.

The further drop in new cases brought the the positivity rate down to 10.4%. By island, 138 positive tests corresponded to Mallorca, four to Minorca and nine to Ibiza. Primary care was monitoring 3,147 people who were in self isolation.

2,177,588 doses of the vaccine have now been administered, with 85.23 percent of the target population having received the full vaccination programme, while 88.34% have received at least the first dose.