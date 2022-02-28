The Balearic government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, said today that as of tomorrow, all remaining Covid restrictions in the Balearics are going to be lifted because the experts consider it safe to do so considering the rapid fall in the number of new cases and and in the accumulative number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, masks will still have to be worn inside and smoking is still banned on bar and restaurant terraces and in public if a social distance of 1.5 metres can not be maintained.

Negueruela said that the accumulative case figures for January 26 were 3,249 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while on February 23, that ratio had fallen to 500 which is the main reason for the lifting of nearly all restrictions.

From tomorrow, popular and religious festivals and parades are allowed.

Limitations on dance academies, open-air social activities with alcohol consumption, children’s activities and leisure activities, those affecting recreational centres for the elderly, commerce, choral groups and music bands are also abolished.

Nevertheless, Negueruela, stressed the need for the public to remain alert and continue washing hands regularly, using sanitising gels and to make sure interiors are well ventilated.