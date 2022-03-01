Various associations and institutions in Mallorca are currently collecting food, clothing and essential products to send to Ukraine.

From now until March 12, the association Un Somriure per Txernòbil (A Smile for Chernobyl) has a campaign to collect donations and basic necessities. There will be collection points across the island. Xisca Pizà, a spokesperson for Un Somriure per Txernòbil, says that associations from all over Spain are united in this and are in contact with authorities in Ukraine so that everything is delivered.

On Monday, SOS Mamás set up a collection point for clothes, medicines and tinned and bottled food at their premises in Palma and in Santa Ponsa. The Ukraine Family Association points out that the Ukrainian Church in Mallorca has set up means for donations that will be allocated to needy families in Ukraine.

Taras, who has lived in Mallorca for six years, says: "The day before yesterday, two vans with food and clothes left for our country. We are doing everything we can. My family lives in a village 15 kilometres from Lviv. It's being controlled by Russian drones. There's a Nestlé factory there and they want to take control."

Since last Friday, Càritas Mallorca has been channelling donations towards humanitarian aid projects. The CaixaBank Volunteer Association, FAPA Mallorca (parents' association), and the Rotary Club are among others engaged in humanitarian assistance and the collection of food and medicine.