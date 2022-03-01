Palma town hall is calling on all citizens to take part in a rally in defence of peace. It will be on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm in the Plaça Cort (the town hall square).

The Balearic government, island councils, the Felib federation of town halls and Palma town hall are coordinating support for Ukraine. A meeting on Monday discussed direct humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its citizens as well as support for Ukrainians in Mallorca. Through the regional government, there will be regular contact with the Spanish government's delegation in the Balearics, Spain's ministry of foreign affairs and the EU.

The Balearic government agreed an institutional declaration at Monday's cabinet meeting which calls on the European Union to adopt a coordinated and common foreign policy position in defending the interests of the whole of Europe and also peace and human rights. The government has stressed its willingness to welcome Ukrainian citizens fleeing from the war.