Lluchmajor local police and the Guardia Civil have arrested the young Pole who has been living in the caves in Son Verí and harassing and threatening local residents.

The Pole set up home in the cave in the summer of 2018 and, according to the Local Police, left at the end of last year - but now he returned a few months ago.

According to the local council, it did not have the necessary powers to force the cave dweller to move on, as he had not technically committed a crime.

But, he painted signs all around the cave and along some parts of the sea front warning people to stay away from the cave and he is said to have confronted people who have got close to the cave and thrown water mixed with waste and other liquids at them.

The council approached the coastal authority but it said that it was not their problem, hence why the Council of Majorca was approached.

The local council wanted steps to be taken to restore the cave and that will involve having to evict the inhabitant. The Mayor of Llucmajor, Eric Jareno, said that he and his team were doing all they can to find a swift solution, but admitted that it was proving “very frustrating”.

“We have routine local police patrols in the area to protect residents but that is not the solution and we are hoping for a quick response from the Council of Majorca.”

However, on Monday, the cave dweller started throwing stones a a group of local residents who in turn alerted the local police.

And, when the police arrived on the scene, he began stoning them as well which led to police moving in and arresting the Polish cave dweller.

The local council and residents now hope that this will bring an end to their ordeal and the Pole will be prevented from returning to the cave and forced to move on.