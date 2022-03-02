President Joe Biden announced a further ratcheting up of sanctions on Moscow, joining the European Union and Canada in banning Russian planes from U.S. airspace. He also said the Justice Department would seek to seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to Putin. The local authorities have contacted yacht clubs on Mallorca seeking information on Russian owned vessels of more than 24 metres.

Britain

Britain's ban on any vessel connected with Russia from entering British ports will come into effect yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

"The legislation will take effect on Tuesday," the spokesman said. "The legislation will apply to Russian-flagged, owned, registered, controlled, chartered or operated vessels, and would include private yachts."

Monaco

Monaco, a tax haven often favoured by the super-wealthy, will proceed with freezing assets and imposing sanctions on certain Russians following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Monaco Royal Palace said on Monday.

Prince Albert of Monaco supported all efforts aimed at halting the fighting in Ukraine and encouraging the withdrawal of Russian armed forces from Ukrainian territory, the palace said.

"The Principality has adopted and implemented, without delay, procedures for freezing funds and economic sanctions identical to those taken by most European States," the palace said in a statement.

Foreigners, including rich Russians, have for years been attracted to Monaco, a tiny Mediterranean principality, by its warm climate and generous tax rules. During the summer months, Monaco's marina and bay are filled with the superyachts of international billionaires, celebrities and oligarchs.



