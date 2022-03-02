Bashkim Osmani, the alleged boss of the mafia organisation that was the target of a huge international police operation two weeks ago, is expected to appear in a Palma court on Wednesday.

As part of the operation, Osmani was arrested in Croatia. His extradition was requested and granted. National Police officers were sent to Croatia to accompany him back to Mallorca, which was the main focus for the police operation. Osmani has a mansion in Camp de Mar and various business interests on the island.

Operation Casino was directed at a powerful mafia, based in Mallorca, which is said to have laundered millions of euros over two decades - the proceeds from drugs trafficking and prostitution. The organisation came under investigation in 2018, its head figure said to be Osmani, a Kosovar Albanian who came to Mallorca in 1999.