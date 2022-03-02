Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, stated in parliament on Wednesday that the obligatory wearing of masks inside all buildings and premises used by the public will end when there is consensus.

The minister said that any decision will be taken on the basis of expert opinion and with agreement of all regions in Spain.

Nuria Riera of the opposition Partido Popular made clear that her party is not demanding that the requirement is dropped immediately. But the PP do not want the regional government to "improvise" or to be held back by decisions in other regions.