Britain´s richest man and Mallorca home owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is pondering a bid for Chelsea football club which has been put up for sale by Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, who is looking to sell all his UK assets over sanctions fears.

Ratcliffe is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Ineos chemicals group, which he founded in 1998 and of which he still owns two-thirds, and which has been estimated to have a turnover of $15 billion in 2019. He does not have a high public profile, and has been described by The Sunday Times as "publicity shy". As of May 2018, he was the richest person in the UK, with a net worth of £21.05 billion.

It was reported two years ago that Ratcliffe was interested in buying Chelsea but he later pulled out. He now looks as if he is interested once again.

Little is known about his Mallorcan home, not even its exact location. When talking of Ratcliffe’s takeover of Team Sky, cycling legend Bradley Wiggins revealed he owns a home in Mallorca. ‘I’m aware of this guy but I’ve never met him,’ Wiggins told Eurosport. ‘He’s got a house in Mallorca and he’s really into cycling, rides his bike, so I would imagine this is someone who loves cycling.’