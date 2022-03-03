The Ministry for Health today confirmed one more death from Covid in the Balearics, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,224.

466 new Covid cases were reported.

Today there were 36 patients with Covid in intensive care, one more than on Wednesday. The occupation of intensive care units rose to 10.5% and remained at “medium risk”.

There were also 155 Covid patients on the wards, which is 14 fewer than on Wednesday, and 2,660 patients were under primary care supervision (140 less than on Wednesday).

There were a total of 2,851 active cases of Covid in the Balearics today.

Since the start of the pandemic, 255,182 cases have been diagnosed.

Over the last week, the number of patients admitted to the ICU for Covid has fallen by 23.4 %, from 47 last Thursday to 36 yesterday; patients on the wards have fallen by 25.1 %, from 207 to 155; and active cases have fallen by 31.5 %, from 4,167 to 2,851.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate (AI) in the Balearics continued to fall, from 414 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday to 402 yesterday.

The 7-day cumulative incidence rate was 158 cases per 100,000, confirming the downward trend.

By islands, the AI14 was 515 per 100,000 people in Minorca, 421 in Mallorca, 239 in Ibiza and 159 in Formentera.

A total of 955,150 people in the Balearics have received the full programme of the Covid vaccine, meaning that 85.35% of the population over four has been immunised.