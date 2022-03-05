A 30-year-old Jordanian has been arrested by the National Police in Palma, accused of drugging, sexually abusing and recording at least six women without their consent.

The events date back to October 21 last year. A woman reported that she had been recorded by the man, with whom she had had sexual relations. This information was obtained through third parties and the woman, on her own, began to investigate and discovered a memory card belonging to the accused.

On this, there were pornographic videos of other women, who also did not know that they had been secretly recorded. Some of them had been drugged so that they would not offer any resistance.

The National Police traced another victim. The woman told investigators that he had invited her for a drink at his home. She was unable to remember anything because he had drugged her.

Four of the women live in Mallorca and the other two in Jordan. It is believed that there are many more victims.

On Thursday, officers raided the accused's home and arrested him for several crimes of sexual abuse and disclosure of secrets. It was also discovered that a minor had had sex with him and that a relative of his had sent this teenager porn videos. The relative has been arrested and charged with corruption of minors.