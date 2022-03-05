Taras Ostapchuk, the Ukrainian yacht engineer who attempted to sink the Russian-owned super yacht on which he worked in Puerto Adriano, last weekend, today told the Bulletin from Kyiv that he is now an official member of the Ukrainian army, has been armed by his recruiting officer and is now ready to fight once given his orders.

He left Mallorca last Monday and reached Kyiv on Tuesday night and immediately enlisted with the army to fight to save his country.

This morning he was given his uniform and weapons and is now standing by to defend the capital city.