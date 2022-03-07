The general secretaries of CCOO and UGT unions in the Balearics, José Luis García and Lorenzo Navarro, respectively, have called on workers to take part this Wednesday at 12.00 hours, in a silent protest of five minutes, in front of their workplaces to ask for the "end of the war" in Ukraine.

At the same time, on the same day, the trade unions will hold a rally at 12 noon in Palma's Plaza de España.

Garcia and Navarro said: "trade unions always show solidarity with the victims of the conflict, and this occasion was not going to be an exception".

For this reason, "we are calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, as well as for Spain and the rest of Europe to send all the necessary humanitarian aid to the territory and neighbouring areas".