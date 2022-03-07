The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 245 new cases of Covid. The number of active cases increased by 10.2% compared to Sunday but no deaths were reported and the official death toll remained at 1,226 in the Balearics since the pandemic began.

The cumulative incidence for the past 14 days stood at 394 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with the highest AI14 in Minorca with 486 cases, and in Mallorca with 416.

In Ibiza, there were 222 cases per 100,000 and in Formentera 168.

The cumulative incidence in the last seven days was 189 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearics.

The positivity rate in the detection tests carried out was at 15%.

38 patients with Covid were in intensive care, the same as on Sunday, and the occupation of the intensive care units remained at 11.1%, at “medium risk”.

In addition, there were 124 Covid patients on hospital wards (eight less than the day before) and the number of mild or asymptomatic patients under primary care supervision rose to 3,122 (222 more than the day before), an increase of 7.6%. The number of active cases was 3,384, up 10.2%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 256,689 cases have been diagnosed with Covid in the Balearics.

Over the past week, ICU admissions fell by 9.5 %, from 42 last Monday to 38 today; and hospitalisations on the wards have fallen by 29.5 % from 176 to 124, but active cases have risen by 0.5 % to 3,384 today.

Of the new cases, 204 were detected in Mallorca, where there were 29 patients with coronavirus in ICU (one less than the day before), 76 patients on the wards (five less than on Sunday) and 2,604 people were being treated by primary care (204 more). In Minorca, there were seven new cases, five patients with Covid were in intensive care (one more), four remained on the wards and 247 positive patients were in self isolation (seven more). The ministry also reported 11 new cases in Ibiza, where there were four patients in intensive care, 44 on the wards (three less) and 257 mild or asymptomatic patients recovering at home (11 more).

In Formentera no new cases were reported.

A total of 957,714 people in the Balearic Islands have received the full course of the Covid vaccines, so 85.58% of the population over four has been immunised.