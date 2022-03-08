A Palma criminal court has sentenced a woman to six months for selling two false holiday packages to a male "client".

In spring 2019, he made two payments totalling 3,700 euros into a bank account for two packages - one to Argentina, the other to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The woman had posed as a tour operator intermediary. Together, the two packages were priced at 7,400 euros.

No more money was paid, as the client failed to get any response when he sought further details regarding the trips. He reported the matter to the National Police, who arrested the woman in November 2019.

At that time, she repaid him 600 euros, a fact that was taken into account by the court. The woman, understood to have a previous conviction, was handed a six-month sentence suspended for two years on condition that she commits no other crime and repays the outstanding 3,100 euros in fifteen monthly instalments.