Political parties in the Balearics are calling for an end to the wearing of masks inside as soon as possible which will be great news for British holiday makers coming to the Balearics for Easter.

At the moment masks have to be worn in places of work and inside bars and restaurants, but even the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that mandatory masks indoors could be scrapped "soon, very soon".

“Very soon, when our Health Minister says so, we’ll be able to remove the mandatory status of face masks indoors,” Sanchez said.