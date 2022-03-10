Nicolas Cage's new film, the comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is due for release next month but their appears to be some confusion of where it is supposed to be set.

According to film industry sources parts of the trailer are filmed against a stunning backdrop which is meant to be Mallorca (but it was filmed in Croatia).

Either way, it is more good publicity for Mallorca as a holiday and film location destination.

Mallorca features in the new series of the Crown and Hustle, which stars Adam Sandler, which was just one of a host of national and international productions to have been filmed in and around Palma last year.