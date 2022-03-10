Just a few weeks ago TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022, nominated the Playa de Muro, in the north east of Mallorca near Alcudia, the third Best Beach in Europe.

But now two more beaches in the Balearics have been given top marks.

The Times has published its eight best beaches in Spain and two of them are in the Balearics.

One is Ses Illetes natural park on the island of Formentera off Ibiza and the other is Trebaluger in Minorca.

Great news for all the Britons coming to the Balearics this year and even more reasons why to come.